Four-year-old girl from marginalized family found murdered at Valsad station
India
A heartbreaking incident in Valsad, Gujarat: police say a four-year-old girl living with her family at the railway station was kidnapped and found murdered.
The family, who had just arrived and were collecting waste to get by, is part of a marginalized community.
The news has sent waves of grief and outrage through Anand district.
Investigators suspect sexual assault, CCTV clue
Investigators think the child may have been sexually assaulted, though they're waiting on the postmortem for confirmation.
CCTV footage shows an unknown man leading her away from the station, which police believe could be a big clue.
Teams are working around the clock to find the suspect, with officials saying they're hopeful about cracking the case soon.