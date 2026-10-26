Fourteen states back raising district judges' retirement age to 62
Big update from the Supreme Court: 14 states are on board to raise the retirement age for district judges from 60 to 62.
The move is meant to bring more consistency across India, and Chief Justice Surya Kant said so far 14 states have agreed to raise the retirement age to 62 years, and we are hopeful that others will also follow.
He also said, "The issue is between the Supreme Court and the states."
SC told states UTs update rules
Back in September 2026 (On September 4, 2026), the Supreme Court told every state and union territory to update its rules and get in line with the new retirement age.
Judges who already retired in seven states might even get a chance to return if they qualify.
The court isn't buying financial excuses from other states either, urging them all to rethink their stance so everyone follows the same policy.