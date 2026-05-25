Fourth fuel price hike under 10 days, Delhi petrol ₹102.12
India
Fuel prices are up again: this is the fourth hike in less than 10 days.
In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is at ₹95.20, with both seeing a jump of over ₹2.60 per liter since the last update.
Hyderabad petrol tops at ₹115.73
Since May 15, fuel has gotten nearly ₹7.50 more expensive per liter after a long freeze on price changes ended earlier this month.
Prices aren't the same everywhere: Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹115.73 per liter, while Thiruvananthapuram isn't far behind.
Jaipur saw the biggest single jump for petrol, and both Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram have diesel prices above ₹103 per liter, so depending on where you live, your commute just got a bit pricier.