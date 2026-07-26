France to respond by mid-August to India's Rafale request

Once France responds, both countries will start negotiating on price and details.

If the deal goes through, most of these Rafales (94 out of 114) will actually be built in India with Dassault Aviation teaming up with a local company.

On top of that, the navy wants 31 more Rafales for maritime defense, which could push India's total fleet past 200 jets.

All this is part of a bigger plan led by Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to make sure India stays strong in the skies.