Free bus rides for people with disabilities across Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh just rolled out the Divyang Shakti scheme, giving people with disabilities free rides on APSRTC busses.
Announced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a Ugadi gift, the move aims to make travel easier and more inclusive for those who need it most.
If you have 40% or greater disability in any of 21 government-listed categories, you can now hop on city and express busses across the state without paying a fare.
Who all are covered under the scheme?
The scheme covers about 12.76 lakh people in total, including persons with disabilities with 40% or greater disability and their attendants (attendants receive a 50% fare concession).
They'll get either free or half-price tickets on regular APSRTC routes, making daily commutes less of a hassle.
Naidu takes bus ride with beneficiaries
Naidu and his team kicked off the launch by taking an 11-kilometer bus ride with beneficiaries, followed by a community lunch and other community outreach activities.
The government will spend ₹207 crore on its implementation, hoping to reach nearly 13 lakh people in total.