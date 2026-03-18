Free bus rides for people with disabilities across Andhra Pradesh India Mar 18, 2026

Andhra Pradesh just rolled out the Divyang Shakti scheme, giving people with disabilities free rides on APSRTC busses.

Announced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a Ugadi gift, the move aims to make travel easier and more inclusive for those who need it most.

If you have 40% or greater disability in any of 21 government-listed categories, you can now hop on city and express busses across the state without paying a fare.