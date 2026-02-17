French President Macron arrives in Mumbai for 3-day India visit

Macron, Modi to discuss these topics during meet

Macron and Modi are set to dive into some major topics: boosting defense ties (think Rafale jets and tech), trade, healthcare, AI, and critical minerals.

They'll also renew a 10-year defense pact and launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 together.

Plus, Macron will join the AI Impact Summit in Delhi—so expect fresh ideas on tech and global teamwork between these two countries.