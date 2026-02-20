French President Macron uses 'Dhurandhar' song in thank-you video
French President Emmanuel Macron just gave India a major shoutout by using the hit Dhurandhar song "Na De Dil Pardesi Nu" in his thank-you video after his recent visit.
The clip, posted in February, has blown up on Indian social media, drawing notice on the desi internet.
'Dhurandhar's box office success
Dhurandhar isn't just trending because of Macron—it's been smashing records since its December release.
The film wrapped up a 75-day run as the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever (₹894.49cr in India), pulling in 3.6 crore viewers and racking up a massive worldwide total of ₹1,354.84cr on a ₹225cr budget.
Macron's India visit and 'Dhurandhar' sequel release date
Macron and First Lady Brigitte even had lunch with Bollywood stars like Shabana Azmi and Anil Kapoor during their Mumbai stop.
And if you're already obsessed with Dhurandhar, good news: the sequel drops March 19!