Fresh advisory issued for security forces after J&K terror attacks
What's the story
In the wake of two recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have been issued a new advisory. The advisory identifies vulnerable areas and routes that are now under heightened security, CNN-New18 reported. It advises personnel to avoid isolated deployments and suspend non-essential activities in sensitive zones due to threats from foreign and local terrorists.
Security escalation
Advisory issued for security forces deployed in Kashmir
Central agencies have identified key areas and routes across Jammu and Kashmir that are now under heightened security.
The advisory comes after two recent attacks in Kulgam and Anantnag, which have raised concerns of a new threat from a small group of foreign and local terrorists.
Security deployments will be intensified in these areas, with search operations stepped up to trace the terrorists behind the attacks.
Attack analysis
Attacks resemble those carried out by terrorists in 2022
The report said the two recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir bear resemblance to those carried out by terrorists in 2022, when multiple people, including policemen, officials, teacher, local leaders, were targeted in the same manner.
In the first incident, Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi was shot dead by a lone terrorist while on Amarnath Yatra security duty in Anantnag's Lal Chowk area.
The second attack targeted two non-local laborers at a brick kiln in the Kulgam district's Kellam area.
Casualty update
Security agencies suspect attacks are linked to reactivated terror module
The second attack in Kulgam district killed one Chhattisgarh native and critically injured another. The latter succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Security agencies suspect these attacks are linked to a reactivated terror module, marking the first major incidents since the April 2025 Pahalgam massacre.
The Indian Express earlier reported that police high-ranking officials have been directed to move non-local workers to specific clusters instead of allowing them to stay in scattered accommodations.