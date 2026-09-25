Fresh petition in SC seeks CEC's criminal prosecution, SIT probe   

The petition comes after a report in The Indian Express revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over SIR-related decisions.

These objections included changes to Form 6 and management of electoral-roll data, allegedly taken without their knowledge or against their recommendations.

The petitioner has sought prosecution under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, for these alleged breaches.