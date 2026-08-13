Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' starting very soon: Abhijeet Dipke
What's the story
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is planning to launch a fresh protest, which founder Abhijeet Dipke has dubbed "Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar.'" "Many people were commenting on Instagram about when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon," he said. The announcement follows the last-minute cancellation of a CJP volunteers' meeting in Delhi's Naraina.
Venue pressure
Dipke's allegations
Dipke alleged that the banquet hall owner canceled the booking under "pressure" from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Dipke claimed they had booked a hall for their volunteers' meeting but were denied access on arrival.
He alleged that the organizers were told there was "pressure" on the owners not to allow the meeting.
The CJP leader said they faced similar refusals from other venues in the area and claimed people were being intimidated against providing space for party meetings.
Accusations made
Venue threatened: Dipke
Dipke further alleged that the venue finally booked for the meeting was also pressured on the day of the event.
He claimed its owners were allegedly threatened with consequences if they allowed the CJP gathering to take place.
"They were told that if they allowed the CJP meeting to take place here, they would be hung upside down," he alleged.
Blame game
Dipke's statement
Dipke blamed the BJP for the alleged pressure and said such actions would not stop them from continuing their activities.
"All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, we are sorely mistaken," Dipke said.
Nationwide campaign
CJP chief spokesperson announcement
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das announced that the party's next phase of mobilization has already begun.
He said it would include a nationwide campaign to gather public feedback, starting with education issues from Independence Day.
"On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say," Das said.