Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' starting very soon: Abhijeet Dipke

Dipke alleged that the banquet hall owner canceled the booking under "pressure" from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dipke claimed they had booked a hall for their volunteers' meeting but were denied access on arrival.

He alleged that the organizers were told there was "pressure" on the owners not to allow the meeting.

The CJP leader said they faced similar refusals from other venues in the area and claimed people were being intimidated against providing space for party meetings.