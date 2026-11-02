Fresh snow in Badrinath and Kedarnath, IMD says rain easing
India
Uttarakhand just got a fresh layer of snow in Badrinath and Kedarnath, making things extra chilly.
The IMD says rain will ease up from November 2 to 6, but some northern hill districts could still see light showers.
No major weather alerts are out right now.
Seven trekkers, guide stranded on Kedartal
Temperatures are set to stay cool, with rescue teams working hard to find seven trekkers and their guide stranded on the Kedartal trek.
Heavy snowfall has slowed things down, but the SDRF is ready to get back out there as soon as the weather lets up.