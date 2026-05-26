Fresh snow in Himalayas as Delhi Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh swelter

Meteorologists: clashing systems drive India's extremes

Meteorologists say it's all about clashing weather systems during the seasonal shift.

Active western disturbances are bringing snow, rain, and even hailstorms to mountain states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (with winds up to 70km per hour expected through May 29).

Meanwhile, the plains are stuck in a heat wave thanks to dry spells.

Down south and in the northeast (places like Kerala and Assam), heavy pre-monsoon showers are on the way.

This "weather whiplash" is making things pretty unpredictable across India.