After court relief, Crime Branch summons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Das and Ranka have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch at its office in Rajouri Garden at 12 noon on Thursday.

This comes a day after they were released from Tihar Jail, where they were held in judicial custody for a week.

The release was granted by a Special Executive Magistrate after they gave written undertakings not to breach peace and not to call for any protests at Jantar Mantar until it is de-notified as a protest site.