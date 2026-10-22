After court relief, Crime Branch summons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka
What's the story
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for questioning in connection with their protest at Jantar Mantar. The Crime Branch is investigating two cases linked to the CJP members' attempt to enter Jantar Mantar and unfurl the national flag as part of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. CJP member Ajinkya Shinde has also been summoned, police sources told India Today.
Legal proceedings
Das, Ranka were in Tihar Jail for a week
Das and Ranka have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch at its office in Rajouri Garden at 12 noon on Thursday.
This comes a day after they were released from Tihar Jail, where they were held in judicial custody for a week.
The release was granted by a Special Executive Magistrate after they gave written undertakings not to breach peace and not to call for any protests at Jantar Mantar until it is de-notified as a protest site.
Case details
Two cases registered after protest
The Delhi Police had transferred both cases related to the October 13 incident to the Crime Branch.
One case was registered at Connaught Place police station, while the other was filed at Parliament Street police station.
The FIR registered at Connaught Place includes charges of disobedience of public servant orders, house trespass, and criminal conspiracy under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Protest details
CJP leaders detained before planned protest
The second FIR at the Parliament Street police station pertains to allegations of obstruction and assault on public servants during the protest.
The CJP leaders had been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
They were initially detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport on October 10 before their planned protest but released after furnishing peace bonds.
Court order
Das and Ranka ordered to maintain peace and public tranquility
They were re-arrested on October 14 for breaching their bond conditions by attempting a protest at Jantar Mantar.
On October 19, the SEM extended their judicial custody by two days, observing that they had willfully violated their bonds and immediately created a breach of peace.
They were released on Wednesday.
The inquiry in the matter will, however, continue, and they have been asked to appear for every hearing date. The matter is scheduled for further proceedings on October 23.