Friday heavy rain triggers 3 landslides on Kodaikanal ghat road
Kodaikanal was hit by heavy rain Friday, leading to landslides at three spots along the main Ghat Road.
Piles of soil, rocks, and plants blocked the way near Srinivasapuram and Shenbaganur junction, bringing traffic to a standstill.
Thankfully, the Highways Department cleared things up in about an hour so vehicles could get moving again.
Flash floods erode Kodaikanal roads
The downpour lasted over two hours and made things worse with flash-flood conditions on the Batlagundu-Kodaikanal Road.
Near Silver Cascade Falls, fast-moving water caused serious soil erosion and left behind huge potholes, so much that the Adukkam-Kodaikanal Road had to be closed for a bit.
Over in Palani, waterlogging was reported in several residential areas too. Crews are still working to fix these issues and keep everyone safe.