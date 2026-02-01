'Frivolous claims': India rejects Pakistan's assertions regarding Balochistan attack involvement
What's the story
India has rejected Pakistan's allegations of its involvement in recent attacks in Balochistan. The attacks, which took place on Saturday, killed 33 people, including 18 civilians and 15 security personnel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the allegations "baseless" and a tactic by Pakistan to divert attention from its internal issues. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said these claims are "nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings."
Human rights concerns
MEA urges Pakistan to address demands of Balochistan people
The MEA statement also urged Pakistan to address the long-standing demands of the people in Balochistan. It highlighted issues like "suppression, brutality, and violation of human rights" by Islamabad in the region. The statement said, "Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region."
Twitter Post
MEA's post responding to Pakistan's allegations
Our response to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 1, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/4iSUMa8S0y pic.twitter.com/j7UrMfcb40
Attack details
Attacks claimed by Baloch Liberation Army
The attacks were claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). They targeted civilians, a high-security prison, police stations, and paramilitary installations. The Pakistani military reported that 18 civilians, 15 security personnel, and 92 insurgents were killed in these attacks. Over the past two days, authorities said at least 133 militants had been killed across Balochistan.
Propaganda videos
BLA released videos of women fighters participating in attacks
The BLA also released videos of women fighters participating in the attacks, possibly as part of a propaganda campaign to showcase female involvement among militants. The violence included bank robberies, arson at a police station, and torching dozens of vehicles. This incident is one of the deadliest single-day assaults on militants in decades.