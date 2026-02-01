'Frivolous claims': India rejects Pakistan's assertions regarding Balochistan attack involvement

India has rejected Pakistan's allegations of its involvement in recent attacks in Balochistan . The attacks, which took place on Saturday, killed 33 people, including 18 civilians and 15 security personnel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the allegations "baseless" and a tactic by Pakistan to divert attention from its internal issues. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said these claims are "nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings."

Human rights concerns MEA urges Pakistan to address demands of Balochistan people The MEA statement also urged Pakistan to address the long-standing demands of the people in Balochistan. It highlighted issues like "suppression, brutality, and violation of human rights" by Islamabad in the region. The statement said, "Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region."

MEA's post responding to Pakistan's allegations Our response to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan



— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 1, 2026

Attack details Attacks claimed by Baloch Liberation Army The attacks were claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). They targeted civilians, a high-security prison, police stations, and paramilitary installations. The Pakistani military reported that 18 civilians, 15 security personnel, and 92 insurgents were killed in these attacks. Over the past two days, authorities said at least 133 militants had been killed across Balochistan.

