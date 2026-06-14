From 2026 IITs open admissions for sports, arts and Olympiads

SEA FACE SCOPE IIT Madras admissions

There are four main pathways: Sports Excellence Admission (SEA) and Fine Arts and Culture Excellence (FACE) are for those who clear JEE Advanced 2026;

SEA is available at five IITs while FACE is offered at two.

The Science Olympiad Excellence (SCOPE) lets top Olympiad performers apply without needing JEE Advanced.

Plus, IIT Madras has launched an Olympiad Admission Mode specifically for its Bachelor of Science program in mathematics.