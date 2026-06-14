From 2026 IITs open admissions for sports, arts and Olympiads
Big news for future engineers, starting in 2026, several IITs are offering fresh admission routes for students with standout talent in sports, fine arts, culture, and science Olympiads.
If you shine in these fields, you could get a shot at IIT through some of these routes, though some still require JEE Advanced.
SEA FACE SCOPE IIT Madras admissions
There are four main pathways: Sports Excellence Admission (SEA) and Fine Arts and Culture Excellence (FACE) are for those who clear JEE Advanced 2026;
SEA is available at five IITs while FACE is offered at two.
The Science Olympiad Excellence (SCOPE) lets top Olympiad performers apply without needing JEE Advanced.
Plus, IIT Madras has launched an Olympiad Admission Mode specifically for its Bachelor of Science program in mathematics.
Bring official proof, expect limited seats
Each IIT sets its own rules, so check its website for forms and deadlines.
You'll need official proof of your achievements, and competition will be tough since seats are limited.
If you're ready to show what makes you stand out, don't miss these opportunities!