From April 1 2026 only STQC certified India made CCTV

Hikvision TP-Link risk India shelf exit

Big Chinese brands like Hikvision and TP-Link might disappear from shelves unless they get certified, while Indian companies like CP Plus are cheering on the move.

Prices have already jumped by up to 20% because of stricter rules.

Industry experts say building local tech is the need of the hour, but warn Indian makers will need to step up fast so there aren't shortages down the line.