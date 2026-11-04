From Jan 1 2027 Indian Railways downgrades 18 superfast trains
India
From January 1, 2027, Indian Railways is downgrading 18 trains to regular express because their speeds slipped below the superfast mark of 55km per hour.
Routes like Tanakpur - Delhi Junction and Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal are on the list, so if you travel these lines, expect some changes.
Indian Railways renumbers trains, removes surcharge
The good news? No more superfast surcharge, so ticket prices will drop: think ₹30 off for Sleeper Class and ₹75 for First AC.
If you're planning a trip next year, double-check the new train numbers before booking.
Also, a heads-up for Karnataka travelers: some trains like Mysuru - KSR Bengaluru - Belagavi Vishwamanava Express are getting new numbers too.