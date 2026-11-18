From January 2027 India mandates 1% SAF for international flights
From January 2027, airlines operating international flights will need to use 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in their fuel mix.
While it's a win for the environment, SAF costs up to three times more than regular jet fuel, so don't be surprised if flight tickets get pricier.
Airlines, government discuss rising SAF mandates
Airlines are in talks with the government about how to handle these higher costs, especially since the SAF requirement is set to rise to 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030.
There's also discussion about whether passengers might see a new fee on tickets, similar to the system being introduced in Singapore.
India needs 46,000 metric tons SAF
India will need around 46,000 metric tons of SAF in 2027.
Boosting local production, like turning used cooking oil into jet fuel, could help keep costs down and reduce reliance on imports.