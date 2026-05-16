From May 15, 2026 Delhi opens e-district ration card services
India
Starting May 15, 2026, Delhi residents can now apply for new ration cards or add family members to existing ones, all through the e-District portal.
The goal is to make getting a ration card faster and simpler for everyone.
Delhi plans 200,000 cards this year
If your old application got stuck or was missing documents (like an income certificate), you'll find it returned in your e-District account. Just upload what's needed and resubmit.
There's also a helpline at 1967 if you need help.
Delhi aims to clear its backlog and issue 200,000 more cards this year, so now's a good time to check your status if you've been waiting.