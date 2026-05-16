From May 15, 2026 Delhi opens e-district ration card services

Delhi plans 200,000 cards this year

If your old application got stuck or was missing documents (like an income certificate), you'll find it returned in your e-District account. Just upload what's needed and resubmit.

There's also a helpline at 1967 if you need help.

Delhi aims to clear its backlog and issue 200,000 more cards this year, so now's a good time to check your status if you've been waiting.