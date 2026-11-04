FSSAI accuses PepsiCo, Monster Beverage of misleading energy drink labels
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has accused PepsiCo and Monster Beverage of misleading people by calling their high-caffeine drinks "energy drinks."
The regulator says there aren't clear standards for these drinks, and ingredients like caffeine, sugar, and taurine could be risky for health, especially as energy drink sales are booming in India.
Delhi HC allows existing stock sales
PepsiCo and Monster argue the regulator acted without warning or giving them a chance to be heard.
For now, the Delhi High Court is letting them sell what's already on shelves but says new stock can't use the "energy drink" label.
This is all part of a bigger debate about how safe these drinks really are.
England has announced a ban on such drinks for under-16s from April next year.