FSSAI bans Bisleri batch GO 270 from Goa plant
Heard about Bisleri getting into trouble? Here is what actually happened:
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned only a single batch of Bisleri water, specifically Batch No. GO 270 from its Goa plant.
This came after laboratory tests found that this batch did not meet safety standards, so sales of just this lot have been stopped.
National Food Laboratory finds only PAH
Initial lab checks showed bromate levels were a bit over the safe limit, and there were traces of PAH too.
When Bisleri appealed, another test at the National Food Laboratory found bromates were not measurable but confirmed a small amount of PAH.
FSSAI says these results are final and has asked Bisleri to figure out what went wrong so it does not happen again, but has stressed that all other batches are fine.