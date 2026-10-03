FSSAI bans Nestle low fat dairy whitener after lab tests
India
Nestle's Low Fat Dairy Whitener just got banned by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after lab tests flagged it as "unsafe" and "substandard."
The product, found at The Lalit hotel in New Delhi, didn't meet required safety standards.
FSSAI has told Bharat Hotels Ltd, the food business operator, to stop selling it right away, though they can appeal if they want.
FSSAI questions Nestle infant claims
This isn't the only trouble for Nestle right now.
FSSAI is also questioning some claims on its infant nutrition products, like "5 HMOs" and "Whey Protein."
These might not line up with current food rules.