FSSAI bans Nestle low fat dairy whitener after lab tests

Nestle's Low Fat Dairy Whitener just got banned by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after lab tests flagged it as "unsafe" and "substandard."

The product, found at The Lalit hotel in New Delhi, didn't meet required safety standards.

FSSAI has told Bharat Hotels Ltd, the food business operator, to stop selling it right away, though they can appeal if they want.