FSSAI bans spirits for using artificial flavoring over real ingredients
FSSAI has just banned some well-known alcoholic beverages because they used artificial flavoring instead of real ingredients.
Basically, certain brands tried to mimic the taste of rum and whisky by adding fake flavors to neutral alcohol, which goes against food safety rules.
FSSAI says drinks should be authentic, not just imitations.
Brands off shelves after inspections
Old Monk's The Legend, Gold Reserve, and XXX Matured Rum (from Mohan Rocky Springwater), McDowell's No. 1 Rum (United Spirits), Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky, and Central Province Whisky from Madhya Pradesh are now off store shelves.
Inspections also happened at Mandexi Distilleries & Breweries in Goa, with notices sent to six Maharashtra manufacturers.
Compliant brands remain unaffected
Good news: if your favorite brand follows the rules, it will not be impacted.
FSSAI made it clear its crackdown is only on those not playing fair, so compliant businesses can keep doing their thing.