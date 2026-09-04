FSSAI bars Dabur selling '100% pure' and '100% natural' claims
India
India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has stopped Dabur from selling products claiming to be "100% pure" or "100% natural."
This move came after the company got five improvement notices between 2024 and 2026.
Dabur says the order felt sudden and that they weren't really consulted first.
Delhi High Court stays FSSAI order
The FSSAI says it's cracking down on misleading labels across the board, not just targeting Dabur.
It pointed to a law that lets it ban sales over label violations, even if the product isn't unsafe.
After Dabur challenged the order, the Delhi High Court put it on hold for now, calling it too vague.
The FSSAI also pushed back against claims of bias, saying other brands have faced similar actions.