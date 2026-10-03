FSSAI destroys over 4,100kg suspected adulterated khoya, paneer in Delhi
This festive season, FSSAI is getting serious about food safety.
Over 4,100kg of suspected adulterated khoya and paneer were destroyed in Delhi, as the agency ramps up checks to keep unsafe foods off shelves during Navratri and Diwali.
States and union territories have been told to step up inspections so people can celebrate without worrying about what's really in their sweets.
Mewat officials seize over 10,000kg paneer
The crackdown isn't just about khoya: FSSAI is also keeping an eye on milk products, snacks, edible oils, drinks, and ghee.
In neighboring Mewat, officials seized more than 10,000kg of bad paneer after about 50 raids.
FSSAI seeks real time inspection logs
To make sure nothing slips through the cracks this year, FSSAI has asked authorities to log all inspection data into a real-time system.
This means better tracking (and hopefully safer treats) for everyone celebrating this season.