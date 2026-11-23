FSSAI finds bromate breach and PAHs in Bisleri bottled water
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has found non-compliance with bromate limits in Bisleri bottled water and the detection of PAHs, as part of an ongoing enforcement drive targeting major packaged drinking water brands.
Announced Sunday, November 22, 2026, the move could lead to legal action under food safety laws as FSSAI pushes for stricter compliance.
Bisleri says no notice, vows cooperation
Bisleri says it hasn't received any official notice yet but promises to cooperate with authorities.
The company insists its products are safe, highlighting "Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process" in their process.