FSSAI flags artificial flavoring in rum and whisky brands
India
FSSAI just called out some alcohol brands for sneaking artificial flavors into rum and whisky, making them taste like natural ingredients when they are not.
The regulator says this tricks people into thinking the drinks are made from real stuff like molasses or malt.
FSSAI allows 2 firms relabel stock
Brands like Mohan Rocky Springwater, United Spirits, INBREW Beverages, and Associated Alcohols & Breweries have been told to stop using these fake flavors.
Two players can sell their old stock only if they update labels to show it is flavored.
FSSAI also flagged misleading claims about how old or "mature" some drinks are.
On a positive note, several manufacturers still stick to the rules and keep things authentic.