FSSAI flags misleading food labels, Heritage Fresh paneer among brands
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) just called out several brands for making their products sound healthier or more legitimate than they really are.
Heritage Fresh Paneer got flagged for its "Fresh Paneer" label, which the regulator says could confuse shoppers.
FSSAI is reminding companies to follow food labeling rules and fix any misleading claims.
FSSAI warns La Casa, Cipzer Nutraceuticals
Other products in trouble include La Casa Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate Spread for calling itself "vegan," "100% organic," and "all natural," plus Cipzer Nutraceuticals Juice Capsules, which claimed to be "FSSAI approved" and made with organic vegetables.
FSSAI also warned that any big promises, like boosting energy or focus, need official approval first, and urged everyone to keep an eye out for sketchy labels.