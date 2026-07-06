FSSAI flags misleading food labels, Heritage Fresh paneer among brands

FSSAI warns La Casa, Cipzer Nutraceuticals

Other products in trouble include La Casa Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate Spread for calling itself "vegan," "100% organic," and "all natural," plus Cipzer Nutraceuticals Juice Capsules, which claimed to be "FSSAI approved" and made with organic vegetables.

FSSAI also warned that any big promises, like boosting energy or focus, need official approval first, and urged everyone to keep an eye out for sketchy labels.