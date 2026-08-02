FSSAI flags undisclosed artificial flavors in rum and whisky
India
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) just called out several rum and whisky brands for mislabeling their drinks.
Turns out, some companies added artificial flavors but didn't mention it on the label, so what you thought was pure rum or whisky might actually be flavored.
The Ministry says this breaks food safety rules, especially since some brands even used flavors identical to the drink itself.
Brand's 7-year rum under 5% maturity
One brand claimed its rum was "7 years old blended," but less than 5% of it was actually mature rum.
The FSSAI's move is a heads-up to manufacturers: follow the rules or face action.