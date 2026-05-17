FSSAI gives Blinkit 7 days to explain smelly, rubbery eggs

FSSAI holds eCommerce sites responsible

FSSAI made it clear that e-commerce sites like Blinkit are just as responsible for food quality as traditional stores.

With more people ordering groceries online, the spotlight is on how these platforms handle food safety.

FSSAI also shared tips: keep eggs at room temperature (around 28 Celsius) for up to 12 days, or store them in the fridge for best results.

And do not forget: eggs are loaded with protein and good for your health!