FSSAI labels packaged drinking and mineral water high-risk, tightens checks
India
Packaged drinking water and mineral water in India were labeled as "high-risk food" by FSSAI.
Don't worry, it doesn't mean your bottled water is suddenly dangerous.
Instead, this move (which came into effect in late 2024) is all about tightening quality checks and making sure what you grab off the shelf is actually safe.
Companies must test in FSSAI-approved labs
Now, companies have to test their water in FSSAI-approved labs before selling it, stick to safety standards like pH and TDS levels, and clearly label bottles as "Packaged Drinking Water" or "Mineral Water."
No more sneaky health claims either.