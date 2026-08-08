FSSAI penalizes AWL Agri Business Ltd, orders PIE Foods's recall
India
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) just handed out a penalty to AWL Agri Business Ltd. for not following food safety rules.
AWL got fined because its Fortune "Fryola" Refined Sunflower Seed Oil didn't have enough vitamin D, while PIE Foods was told to pull its Monk Fruit Sweetener from shelves over missing the required manufacturing license and sketchy labeling.
Fryola vitamin D deficiency, pie unlicensed
AWL's fortified sunflower oil failed lab tests for vitamin D, so FSSAI called it out for being below standard.
PIE Foods ran into trouble because its sweetener claimed "100% Monk Fruit Extract" without proper approval or proof of where the monk fruit came from.
The ban stays until it sorts out all the paperwork and meets regulations.