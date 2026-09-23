FSSAI plans front-of-pack red hexagon labels after Supreme Court push
India
FSSAI is planning a new labeling system for packaged foods: if a product is high in salt, sugar, or fat, you will see a red hexagon on a white square-shaped background right on the front.
This move follows a Supreme Court push for better transparency and aims to help shoppers spot less healthy options fast.
The draft regulations should be out in about four months, after public and industry consultation, before the regulations are finalized.
Canada-inspired hexagon lists excess nutrients
If just one nutrient (like salt) goes over the limit, it will be named inside the red hexagon; if more than one does, they will all show up together.
Inspired by Canada's approach, this design is meant to make it way easier for you to know what you are buying, so you can make smarter choices.