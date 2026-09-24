FSSAI proposes ban on analog paneer after 9 state bans
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is gearing up to ban analog paneer: that's the stuff made with non-milk ingredients but looks just like the real deal.
The move comes because these products can easily mislead people, and draft amendments have already been notified for stakeholder consultation.
Analog paneer has already been banned in nine states after concerns about confusing shoppers.
FSSAI asks states boost dairy checks
With festival season coming up (hello, extra sweets!), FSSAI has told states to step up checks on dairy products to stop adulteration.
If the new rules kick in, brands won't be allowed to call their non-dairy products paneer anymore, so you'll know exactly what you're buying at the store.
It's all about making sure your food is safe and honestly labeled.