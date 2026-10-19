FSSAI proposes ban on sucrose and fructose for under-6-month-old infants
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has proposed a ban on adding sucrose and fructose to foods for babies up to six months of age.
Announced on October 16, 2026, this move is all about making infant nutrition healthier and cutting out early sugar exposure.
The FSSAI is also asking for public feedback over the next 60 days.
FSSAI backs exclusive breastfeeding guidance
Right now, a little added sugar is allowed in baby foods, but the new rules would change that, focusing on giving infants only what they really need during crucial growth stages.
Early sugar exposure can lead to dental issues, obesity, and even type 2 diabetes later on.
This proposal supports recommendations for exclusive breastfeeding in those first six months and encourages companies to develop better options without added sugars.