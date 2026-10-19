FSSAI puts Zepto on notice over expired gram flour (besan)
India
FSSAI has put Zepto, the e-commerce startup, on notice after a complaint alleged delivery of two packs of expired gram flour (besan) delivered, even though the use-by date was September 12, 2026.
On Monday, FSSAI said in a social media post that Zepto needs to share details about the order and where it came from.
FSSAI seeks Zepto recall and refunds
FSSAI is pushing Zepto to explain how this slip-up happened and to pull back any affected stock. Customers should get refunds.
The whole thing is a reminder that online grocery apps need solid quality checks to keep our trust and our food safe.