FSSAI says only real tea can be called "tea" now
India
India's food safety authority just made it official: only drinks made from the Camellia sinensis plant—think black, green, oolong, or white tea—can use the name "tea."
Herbal and fruit blends like chamomile or hibiscus? They're out of the club and can't be sold as "tea" anymore.
Why does this matter?
If you're grabbing a drink labeled "tea," you'll actually get what you expect.
The FSSAI wants brands to stop calling everything tea and instead use names that accurately reflect the product, such as "herbal infusion."
This move is all about clearer labels and less confusion for everyone who loves their daily cup.