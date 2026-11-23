FSSAI scrutinizes Bisleri, Pepsico, Red Bull as Bisleri faces prosecution
India's food safety regulator, the FSSAI, is taking a closer look at Bisleri, PepsiCo, and Red Bull for possible safety issues and confusing labels.
A Bisleri water sample didn't pass safety checks because of high levels of certain chemicals, so now the company faces prosecution.
Bisleri says its products are safe but is cooperating with a nationwide round of testing.
FSSAI questions PepsiCo, Red Bull labels
PepsiCo is being questioned for calling some drinks "energy drinks" when rules aren't clear on what that means.
Red Bull has to explain its "energy drink" label too, especially since there are concerns about sugar content.
FSSAI's main goal here: make sure brands tell us exactly what we're drinking and keep things safe for everyone.