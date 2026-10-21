FSSAI sends notices over Instagram posts promoting infant milk substitutes
India
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) just sent notices to Nestle India, Abbott Healthcare, Nutricia International, Mead Johnson Nutrition (India), and influencer Ira Fathima for promoting infant milk substitutes on Instagram.
According to FSSAI, these posts break strict laws that protect infant nutrition and ban advertising of formula milk.
Ira Fathima promoted formulas claiming benefits
Ira Fathima posted a "Top 5" list of baby formulas (like Nan-Pro 1 and Similac Advance 1) claiming they boost immunity and brain development.
But under Indian law, promoting these products is a no-go.
The FSSAI is now asking the companies and the influencer to explain themselves as part of a wider crackdown on illegal advertising and promotion of infant milk substitutes online.