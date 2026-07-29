FSSAI suspends Delhi Park Plaza hotel license, gives 15 days
India
Delhi's Park Plaza Hotel just got its license suspended by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after a thorough inspection found some pretty shocking hygiene problems.
The hotel, part of Mahagun Hotels, now has 15 days to clean up its act or risk losing its license for good.
Inspectors found expired food and pests
Inspectors found expired food (over 63kg), spoiled vegetables with fungus, and even live earworms in the kitchen.
There were also leaks, broken tiles with standing water, and infestations of flies and cockroaches.
Plus, they weren't keeping vegetarian and nonvegetarian foods separate.