FSSAI suspends Seven Seas license halting Rohini hotel food operations
India
M/s Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd had its FSSAI license suspended after an inspection at Seves Seas Hotel in Rohini, Delhi.
The violations were so serious that all food operations at the hotel have been suspended as of September 30.
Rohini hotel 74kg unsafe food destroyed
Inspectors found moldy fruits and nuts, blackened cooking oil, and about 74kg of unsafe food that had to be destroyed on the spot.
The kitchen was crawling with cockroaches and flies, made worse by bad lighting and ventilation.
With a compliance score of just 30%, the hotel landed in hot water as FSSAI steps up checks on food safety across India.