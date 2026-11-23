Bromate, which can form during water treatment, is considered a chemical compound, while potassium bromate is classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans.

The FSSAI move highlights how important it is for brands to stick to strict safety standards, especially since the same sample also detected PAHs.

Bisleri says independent tests at an FSSAI-approved laboratory meet the rules, but this case is a reminder to keep an eye on what we're drinking.