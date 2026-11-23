FSSAI takes action against Bisleri over Goa plant bromate 12ug/L
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) is taking legal action against Bisleri after a sample from its Goa plant tested above safe limits for bromate, a chemical linked to health risks.
The test found 12 micrograms per liter, which is higher than the World Health Organization's recommended cap of 10 micrograms per liter.
PAHs found, Bisleri says tests comply
Bromate, which can form during water treatment, is considered a chemical compound, while potassium bromate is classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans.
The FSSAI move highlights how important it is for brands to stick to strict safety standards, especially since the same sample also detected PAHs.
Bisleri says independent tests at an FSSAI-approved laboratory meet the rules, but this case is a reminder to keep an eye on what we're drinking.