FSSAI tells Bombay High Court Old Monk is not rum
India
Turns out, Old Monk isn't officially "rum" anymore, at least according to India's food safety authority (FSSAI).
It told the Bombay High Court that since Old Monk is mostly neutral, unmatured spirit with less than 5% matured rum spirit and some added flavor, it should be labeled a "rum-flavoured spirit" instead.
Old Monk fans post nostalgic memes
This news has left Old Monk fans pretty stunned, with social media full of nostalgic memes and jokes.
One post summed up the mood: "Old Monk is not rum! < em>Hum rahe na hum."
The bigger legal debate about artificial flavors in liquor continues, with the next court hearing set for September 11.