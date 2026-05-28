FSSAI tightens heavy metal and aflatoxin limits Dec 1 2026

FSSAI caps seafood antibiotics, invites comments

Seafood lovers, take note: FSSAI has introduced residue limits for antibiotics in prawns and fish (no effective date specified in the source) to keep harmful substances out of the food chain.

There are also new draft rules for lesser-used edible oils (like chili and muskmelon) and edible seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, sesame), which must be clean and free from visible contamination.

If you've got thoughts or concerns about these changes, you can share feedback within the next 60 days before the rules become official.