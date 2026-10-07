FSSAI warns glue can linger on fruit and vegetable stickers
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) just put out a heads-up about those little stickers on fruits and vegetables.
Turns out, even if you peel them off and wash your produce, some sticky glue can still linger.
FSSAI suggests either peeling the skin or removing the stickered area before consuming the fruit or vegetable to play it safe.
Dr. Brunda MS: stickers not edible
Dr. Brunda MS, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, explains that these stickers use glue and ink not meant for eating.
Accidentally swallowing a small piece isn't usually a big deal, but it can sometimes cause stomach irritation or even be a choking risk, especially for children.
Even if an adhesive is described as food-grade, that does not mean the sticker itself is meant to be eaten.
So, next time you snack on an apple, double-check for leftover sticker bits!