FSSAI warns newspapers can contaminate food: inks and heavy metals
India
FSSAI (India's food safety authority) just put out a warning about wrapping or serving food in newspapers, a habit that's still pretty common at street stalls and even at home.
The reason? Printing inks and recycled paper can transfer toxic chemicals and heavy metals to your food, especially when it's hot or oily.
FSSAI urges vendors adopt safer paper
Eating newspaper-wrapped foods like samosas, rotis, or parathas could mean those toxins end up in your body over time, which isn't great for your organs.
FSSAI is urging everyone, vendors and snack lovers alike, to switch to safer options like butter paper or parchment paper for packing food.
Basically: keep the news off your plate!