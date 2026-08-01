FSUI urges immediate action to protect Indian seafarers at sea
India
The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) is urging immediate action to protect Indian seafarers working in dangerous areas like the Russia-Ukraine war zone, the Red Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz.
FSUI's Manoj Yadav put it simply, "Seafarers are not soldiers."
They're just trying to do their jobs and keep global trade moving, but right now they're facing serious risks.
FSUI seeks safety measures and updates
With key shipping routes turning into high-risk zones, FSUI is asking governments and international groups to step up safety measures and push for peace.
They also want shipping companies to keep crews updated about threats in real time.
The union's call highlights how important it is to look out for these workers who help keep the world connected, even when things get tough.