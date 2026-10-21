Fuel mostly steady across India as Noida petrol equals ₹102.12
India
Fuel prices mostly held steady across India today, but Noida drivers woke up to a small bump: petrol there now matches Delhi at ₹102.12 per liter, and diesel is slightly higher at ₹95.56 per liter.
CNG users also saw changes, with nine cities like Chennai, Mathura, and Meerut facing a ₹2 hike, Mumbai going up by ₹1 to ₹89 per kg, and smaller increases in places like Bengaluru.
Hyderabad priciest, Chandigarh cheapest fuel prices
If you're wondering where fuel is cheapest or priciest: Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹116.15 per liter and CNG at a steep ₹112 per kg.
On the flip side, Chandigarh remains wallet-friendly with petrol at just ₹101.54 per liter and diesel at ₹89.47 per liter.
These differences can make a real difference!