Fuel mostly steady across India as Noida petrol equals ₹102.12

Fuel prices mostly held steady across India today, but Noida drivers woke up to a small bump: petrol there now matches Delhi at ₹102.12 per liter, and diesel is slightly higher at ₹95.56 per liter.

CNG users also saw changes, with nine cities like Chennai, Mathura, and Meerut facing a ₹2 hike, Mumbai going up by ₹1 to ₹89 per kg, and smaller increases in places like Bengaluru.