Fuel prices highest since May 2022 after 4th hike

Global crude oil prices have surged by more than 50% since late February, mostly because of shipment disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil transport. That's led to higher fuel costs across India.

Petrol rises in metros CNG jumps

Big cities are feeling it: Mumbai's gasoline is now ₹111.21 per liter, Kolkata ₹113.47 per liter, Chennai ₹107.87 per liter, and Hyderabad tops out at ₹115.73 per liter!

Diesel rates are up too. Plus, CNG in Delhi-NCR has jumped by ₹2 per kg to ₹83.09 per kg, so expect higher transport costs all around.