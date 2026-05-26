Fuel prices highest since May 2022 after 4th hike
Fuel prices have shot up again: gasoline and diesel are now at their highest since May 2022.
This is the fourth hike in just 11 days, adding nearly ₹7.5 per liter since mid-May.
In Delhi, gasoline costs ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter.
Hormuz disruptions push crude over 50%
Global crude oil prices have surged by more than 50% since late February, mostly because of shipment disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil transport.
That's led to higher fuel costs across India.
Petrol rises in metros CNG jumps
Big cities are feeling it: Mumbai's gasoline is now ₹111.21 per liter, Kolkata ₹113.47 per liter, Chennai ₹107.87 per liter, and Hyderabad tops out at ₹115.73 per liter!
Diesel rates are up too. Plus, CNG in Delhi-NCR has jumped by ₹2 per kg to ₹83.09 per kg, so expect higher transport costs all around.